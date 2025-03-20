News

New post office opens in Scalloway 

March 20, 2025 0
A brand new Post Office has been unveiled in Scalloway this afternoon (Thursday). 

Scalloway Meat Co. Ltd announced on its Facebook page it was getting the “final touches” done for its brand new post office.

The post office then opened for business at 2pm – officially marking the butchers as its new home.

Post Office area change manager David Duff, said: “We are delighted to have restored a permanent Post Office in Scalloway at a nearby location, which has allowed us to maintain vital services to the community.”

The branch previously operated from Scalloway’s pharmacy on Main Street which had been operated by a temporary postmaster.

However, after the lease expired, the Post Office announced it was closing its doors on Saturday 3rd March and moving along the road.

The Post Office stressed it was “keen to restore” the service as soon as possible.

Opening hours for the new post office are Monday to Friday: 9am-1pm and 2-5pm; Saturday: 12-5pm.

