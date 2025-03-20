Petition calls for ‘Japanese-style’ sleeping pods on new freighter-flex ferries

A Japanese style pod on Stena Line's service between Germany and Sweden. Photo: Stena Line.

A petition has been launched calling for “Japanese-style” sleeping pods to be introduced on the new freighter-flex ferries.

Shetland Greens created the change.org petition last night (Wednesday) with the hope of influencing designs of the new vessels.

Greens councillor Alex Armitage has made repeated calls for better sleeping facilities on the NorthLink service as a member of the Shetland external transport forum.

Now, with the new freight boats progressing, he said there was an opportunity to tell designers “we want horizontal, affordable, comfortable and secure sleeping spaces for solo travellers”.

“Over the last few years there have been too many nights where local people have been unable to find somewhere horizontal to sleep on the north boat,” said Dr Armitage.

“Much of the problem lies in the fact that many people who travel to Shetland are single travellers.

“If you are on your own and sleeping is essential, perhaps if you have to work or drive long distances the following day, the only option is to book out an entire two- three- or four-berth cabin.

“This is bad for two reasons. Firstly, because it is overly expensive for the single traveller, secondly, because it reduces the cabin occupancy rate, meaning that other travellers are denied the opportunity of a good night’s sleep at busy times.

“Folk are quite literally sick and tired of the pod lounges on the Hjaltland and Hrossey.

“Now is the critical moment for our community to be intervening to influence the designs of the new ferries.

“Once built, these ships will be providing an overnight service to our islands for decades to come.

“It’s vital that current and future generations of islanders can travel affordably, comfortably, securely – and most of all, horizontally.”

Designs for the new vessels went on display at a public engagement event at the Shetland Museum and Archives on Tuesday.

They showed plans for a variety of two, three and four berth cabins, including pet friendly cabins as well as those with disabled access.

Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd also said options for pods were being considered - including Japanese-style solo occupant facilities.

These have already been introduced by Stena Line on its ferry service between Germany and Sweden.

Stena Line said it was an “innovative offer for a cost-conscious target group, which nonetheless values comfort and privacy”.

Shetland Greens are now pushing for them to be introduced on the new ferries to the Northern Isles.

