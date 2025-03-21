Celebrations in full swing for Delting Up-Helly-A’

Good cheer from the Guizer Jarl's Squad. Photo: Aimee Sutherland

The last in this year’s programme of fire festivals is taking place today, with Delting Up-Helly-A’ proving to be a highlight of the day.

Guizer Jarl James Manson is leading the event, portraying Thorstein Vigra-Styrsson – the son of Killer Styr of Harum, who was portrayed by his dad Peter back in 1992.

The Jarl’s Squad mustered at the Northern Lights function room bright and early this morning at 7.30am, ahead of a toasting of the jarl and his squad.

They then marched to the galley shed, where they were pictured with the galley Maren.

The Jarl’s Squad are currently visiting the schools in the area, ahead of lunch at the Mossbank hall.

Light up tonight is at 7.30pm ahead of celebrations in five country halls – in Voe, Vidlin, Brae, Mossbank and at the Delting Boating Club.