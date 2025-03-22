Headlines News

Shetland Times March 22, 2025
Delting Up-Helly-A’ brings a spark of joy

The climax to Delting Up-Helly-A’s celebrations was, literally, a slow-burner.

Increasing winds in the evening meant the galley Maren seemed to remain largely untouched by the flames, and her mast was still standing proud as she was finally cast adrift on the water.

A storm of glowing red sparks rained down from the torches as the procession made its way from the Brae hall to the Delting Boating Club.

But none of this was enough to deter the various squads, who were enjoying a fantastic spectacle.

Following the burning, the squads headed off to the five halls for an evening of entertainment.

