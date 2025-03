NorthLink's freight vessel Helliar sailing in Lerwick. Photo: Nick McCaffrey

NorthLink has warned conditions are likely to impact on its freight services.

The Hildasay is due to leave Aberdeen for Lerwick at 6pm tonight (Sat).

However, the ferry operator says her arrival may be subject to delays of up to two hours.

Meanwhile, the Helliar was due to leave Lerwick for Aberdeen at 6pm. But her departure has been held back until midnight. She is not estimated to arrive in Aberdeen until 4pm tomorrow.