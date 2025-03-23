Wee tipple key to happiness, says young-at-heart Charlotte

Charlotte Jamieson with a 100th birthday card from the King and Queen - and a very special bottle of whisky - The famous Charlotte. Photo: Ryan Taylor

“A peerie dram before you go to bed” is key to a long and happy life.

So says Charlotte Jamieson, who is celebrating her birthday today at her home in Lerwick’s Haldane Burgess Crescent – surrounded by family and friends.

And who better to ask, after all? Charlotte was born at Norwick in Unst on 23rd March 1925. Today she was presented with a 100th birthday card from King Charles and Queen Camilla to mark a very special occasion.

And with over 30 children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren, there is certainly plenty for this young-at-heart lady to celebrate.

She was born in Norwick, Unst, where she stayed until the age of 15, when she moved to Scalloway and then Lerwick.

She had three children – Carol, Kenneth and Neil – with her first husband Sonny Lyall, who was a baker in Lerwick in the town.

Charlotte remarried after Sonny’s death in 1973, to David Jamieson.

She worked for over 25 years in the canteen at Bells Brae Primary School before retiring at the age of 65 in 1990.

Charlotte has lived in Haldane Burgess Crescent for over 50 years and now enjoys knitting, playing cards and spending time with family.

“I’ve had a busy, lovely life – I’m very happy,” she told The Shetland Times.

“I would do the same thing all over again.”

She highlighted hard work and a good diet as key to having a long and healthy life.

“I was brought up on reestit mutton, pork and salt fish,” she said. “It’s much different now than what it used to be. All us young ones, we worked on the croft with our parents. And when we came home from school, there was always a job for us to do.”

“A peerie dram every night before you go to bed – that’s what keeps you going,” she added.