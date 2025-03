Coastguard helicopter. Photo: Brian Gray.

The coastguard helicopter has been scrambled this afternoon after an injury onboard a vessel.

Rescue 900 was called summoned following the incident, which happened 60 nautical miles east-north-east of Saxa Vord.

The call was made at around 4.30pm today [Monday], and the casualty is being transferred to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick for treatment.