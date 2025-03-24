News

Hospital accepts ‘essential visitors only’ amid surge in respiratory illnesses 

March 24, 2025 0
Visitor restrictions have been introduced at the Gilbert Bain Hospital to keep staff and patients safe amid a surge in respiratory illnesses in the community.

NHS Shetland announced today (Monday) that it was introducing a temporary restriction to “essential visitors only”

“This step is necessary to protect our patients, staff, and visitors,” the health board said.

“We are aware this announcement is short notice, but the hospital is very busy and we would appreciate your support in helping protect all our patients.

“If you are planning to visit a loved one, but have any cold or flu-like symptoms, please wait until you are feeling well.

“If you have experienced vomiting or diarrhoea, please wait until at least 48 hours have passed before visiting anyone.”

People are asked to call  01595 743000 before making any visit.

