Breast screening unit to return

Around 3,000 women between 50 and 70 will be offered breast screening when the mobile units return to Shetland on 7th April.

NHS Shetland says two mobile units will be based at the Clickimin Leisure Complex until 12th June.

The breast screening service visits Shetland every three years, and Shetland remains one of the highest screening uptakes in the country.

Attendance of eligible women increased in 2022 to 85.5 per cent of eligible women attending for screening, which the NHS has described as a tremendous response.

Mrs Sarah Philip, breast services manager for the north east of Scotland breast screening service said: “Women between the ages of 50 and 70 years who are registered with a GP practice will receive an invitation for screening.

“We encourage anyone with symptoms or changes to their breasts to see their GP.

“Shetland has an impressive record with breast screening uptake, and I would urge all eligible women in Shetland to continue to take advantage of this important screening programme as they have done in the past.

“A small percentage of women who require further assessment will subsequently be recalled to the centre in Aberdeen for review.

“It is really important that women continue to come for screening each time we visit Shetland so that we can ensure there have been no changes in the three years since we were last here.

“If any woman missed or failed to attend three years ago, it is still important to come along for screening this time.”

Invitation letters will be sent out approximately four weeks prior to the screening appointment date.