Halls of residence set for ‘hotel’ classification in bid host summer visitors and raise council cash

March 25, 2025 0
The Anderson High School halls of residence could be reclassified under “hotels and hostels” in a bid to open it up for guests during the summer holidays.

Shetland Islands Council has submitted a change of use application following discussions at the education and families committee.

The halls currently have “residential” classification. 

It is hoped the project could generate income for the council.

A supporting statement says the change would enable the building to be used outwith term time as a hostel for individuals and groups.

It says the school receives requests every year to accommodate various organisations in the halls.

“The proposal would be to allow this to take place four weeks of the summer holidays, with use from individuals and groups,” the statement adds.

Management of the hostel would be undertaken by the council’s education department.

Bookings would be available to small groups, of six people, or large families.

There are no plans to carry out any alterations to the building, which will continue to be used by students during term time.

The SIC allowed the halls to be used as accommodation for the Tall Ships Races in 2023.

