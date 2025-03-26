News

UPDATE: Council meeting resumes after webcast crashes

March 26, 2025 0
The live webcast of today’s SIC meeting has crashed just as members were about to debate whether to decide remuneration matters.

Councillors had taken a short break after a lively debate on items including investments – but when they returned the webcast reverted to an old item.,

The SIC’s comms team said councillors and officials were aware of the issue.

“There’s been a brief hiatus,” the council said.

The proposed changes would see councillors’ basic remuneration increase by more than 20 per cent from £21,345 to £25,982.

Leader Emma Macdonald’s remuneration would jump 40 per cent from £35,580 to £50,063.

Convener Andrea Manson’s remuneration would also increase by 40 per cent from ££26,686 to £37,548.

And there would be further increases for 10 senior councillors, including the chairmen and chairwomen of committees, as well as the depute leader and depute convener.

They would see their remuneration increase by more than 40 per cent, with the totals ranging from £33,266 to £35,343, depending on which committee they lead.

Most of the increases were mandated and outwith councillors decision-making. 

However, they were asked to decide on which senior councillor positions would be uplifted.

A full report will appear in The Shetland Times on Friday and online here.

