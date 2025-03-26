Councillors vote to apply maximum remuneration rise in bid to encourage others to stand for election

Councillors will see their pay rise significantly as part of nationwide measures intended to encourage more people to stand for election.

Most of the changes have been mandated by the Scottish local authorities remuneration committee’s (Slarc) report - but members also voted today (Wednesday) to apply the maximum limit set out in the regulations on several discretionary matters.

The Slarc report said the recommendations would “remove barriers” from people standing for election.

For the SIC, it means the leader’s remuneration will increase by 40 per cent from £35,580 to £50,063.

Pay for basic councillors, referred to as “back benchers”, will increase by more than 20 per cent from £21,345 to £25,982.

A report to the council stated that these fixed elements of the report could not be altered.

But councillors were also asked to agree on a number of discretionary elements relating to the remuneration for the convener, the number of senior councillors, and the levels at which those senior councillors should be remunerated.

They were recommended to approve the maximum limits set by the regulations – which they did.

Members agreed to increase the number of senior councillors to be remunerated at the higher rate from eight to 10.

They also agreed how to apportion the extra funding among the senior councillors.

Under the approved model, the chairmen and chairwomen of the four “functional” committees - education and families, development, environment and transport and the integration joint board (IJB) - will increase by 38.5 per cent to £34,242.

The vice chairmen or vice chairwomen of the IJB will also increase by the same level.

The chairmen and chairwomen of the remaining committees - audit, planning, licensing and harbour - will increase by a lesser amount of 28.4 per cent to £30,112.

The depute convener and leader will also receive that remuneration.

Councillors also agreed a 40.7 per cent increase for the convener to £37,548.

The purpose of the Slarc report was to “ensure diversity and sustainability of councillors throughout Scotland by removing barriers to holding elected office and enabling wider representation”.

It found the makeup of Scotland’s councillors did not reflect the general population, with under-representation particularly from women, young people and people with disabilities.

The report also found that the role of senior councillors, particularly leaders, had become “more complex”.

Councillors Davie Sandison and Allison Duncan abstained from the debate as they did not feel it was proper to take part, as committee chairmen.

None of the other committee chairmen or chairwomen voted, although they did remain in the chamber for the debate.

Planning committee chairman Robbie McGregor sent his apologies and did not attend the meeting.