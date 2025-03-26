Waas man “delighted” after documentary wins national award

A documentary which showcases a heartwarming relationship between an otter and West Side man has won a prestigious national award.

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story won the Science and Natural World award at the Royal Television Society Awards at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in London on Tuesday.

The film first aired on National Geographic on 15th November – following the life of a wild otter in need of help when it washes up on a jetty.

Billy Mail, his wife Susan, and their devoted sheepdog Jade find themselves with a unique new member of their family.

When Molly first arrives at the Mail residence, Billy and Susan take it upon themselves to care for the ill otter, providing Billy with a new sense of purpose.

The couple were presented with the award by comedian and actor Tom Allen who regularly appears on television in programmes such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, Would I Lie To You and A League Of Their Own.

Mr Mail was left “surprised” but “delighted” over their win.

“Charlie [Hamilton James] set out to make a film that was a bit of a fairytale and now we’re living the fairytale and enjoying the journey,” he told The Shetland Times.

“I’ll aye joost be a crofters boy fae Waas though.”