Weather to cause delays to NorthLink sailings 

March 27, 2025 0
NorthLink's Hrossey in Lerwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson

NorthLink has warned there will be delays and potential disruption to tomorrow’s (Friday) sailings due to the weather.

Hrossey was scheduled to depart Aberdeen at 7pm sailing for Lerwick. However, due to tidal conditions, this sailing will take place at a later time of 8.30pm.

Hjaltland was scheduled to depart Lerwick at 5.30pm sailing for Kirkwall and Aberdeen. This sailing will instead commence at 4.30pm as a result of “adverse weather”.

Freight vessel services could also be affected.  Helliar is scheduled to depart Lerwick sailing for Aberdeen at 6pm, but this sailing is currently under review – with the departure time potentially being delayed until 9pm with an update expected tomorrow.

Hildasay is scheduled to depart Aberdeen sailing for Kirkwall and Lerwick at 3pm tomorrow, but NorthLink said this sailing may also be subject to “minor delays”.

