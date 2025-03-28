In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 28th March) edition of The Shetland Times
• EXCLUSIVE: Health fears raised over hundreds of damp and mould complaints
• Councillors hope to attract candidates with substantial pay rise
• EXCLUSIVE: Sisters recall “fun” and “free” childhood in Vaila and Fair Isle
• EXCLUSIVE: Calls for LGBT youth policy review are made
• BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: New college courses aims to train next generation of skilled workers
• SPORT: Whitedale’s Inter Parish Cup victory
• SPORT: All the action from the badminton inter-county
Click here to get The Shetland Times delivered to your device every Friday morning.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment