Changes announced for Whalsay ferry timetable

The Whalsay ferry Hendra.

The Whalsay ferry will operate on a revised table from Wednesday.

The SIC’s inter-island ferry service announced the changes today (Saturday).

They will take effect from Wednesday and continued until Sunday, 27th April, after which the summer timetable begins.

These are the changes:

Symbister to Laxo was 0630 now 0615.

Laxo to Symbister was 0710 now 0700.

Symbister to Laxo was 0750 now 0745.

Laxo to Symbister was 0750 now 0745.

Symbister to Laxo was 2235 now 2245.

Laxo to Symbister was 2310 now 2330.

Booking office staff have transferred these bookings.