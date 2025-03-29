News

Connor wins Shetland’s first national boccia medal

March 29, 2025 0
Connor wins Shetland’s first national boccia medal
Boccia medallist Connor Lesley.

A boccia player has won Shetland’s first ever medal in the sport at national level.

Connor Lesley took bronze at the National Schools Boccia Competition in Glasgow on Thursday.

Hosted by Scottish Disability Sport (SDS), the event featured categories for athletes with learning disabilities, physical disabilities or those using an assist device.

SDS said there was a “fantastic atmosphere” at the event and offered a “huge well done” to all of the athletes taking part as well as a “big congratulations” to the medalists.

Connor was competing in the learning disability category.

And he was proudly wearing his medal while packing bags at Tesco with his Team Shetland colleagues today (Saturday) to raise money for the Scotland Learning Disability Sport National Games.

“Any help raising money would be fantastic to help us get to the games,” Ability Shetland said on Facebook.

Boccia is a sport designed for athletes with disabilities who compete by trying to get their ball closest to the jack.

It is one of the six sports Shetland is competing in for the Scottish Learning Disability Sport National Games, which is taking place this July in Stirling.

The others are: badminton; indoor bowls; football; rugby and swimming.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.