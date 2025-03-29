Connor wins Shetland’s first national boccia medal

Boccia medallist Connor Lesley.

A boccia player has won Shetland’s first ever medal in the sport at national level.

Connor Lesley took bronze at the National Schools Boccia Competition in Glasgow on Thursday.

Hosted by Scottish Disability Sport (SDS), the event featured categories for athletes with learning disabilities, physical disabilities or those using an assist device.

SDS said there was a “fantastic atmosphere” at the event and offered a “huge well done” to all of the athletes taking part as well as a “big congratulations” to the medalists.

Connor was competing in the learning disability category.

And he was proudly wearing his medal while packing bags at Tesco with his Team Shetland colleagues today (Saturday) to raise money for the Scotland Learning Disability Sport National Games.

“Any help raising money would be fantastic to help us get to the games,” Ability Shetland said on Facebook.

Boccia is a sport designed for athletes with disabilities who compete by trying to get their ball closest to the jack.

It is one of the six sports Shetland is competing in for the Scottish Learning Disability Sport National Games, which is taking place this July in Stirling.

The others are: badminton; indoor bowls; football; rugby and swimming.