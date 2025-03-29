News

Photographer takes advantage of clear skies to capture partial solar eclipse

March 29, 2025 0
The partial solar eclipse as seen from Sandwick. Photo: Richard Ashbee

The partial solar eclipse was visible from Shetland today (Saturday) – as this stunning image clearly shows.

Photographer Richard Ashbee took advantage of the clear skies in Sandwick to take this amazing shot of the moon passing in front of the sun.

The celestial event has been seen throughout much of the UK – and beyond – with sky watchers taking full advantage.

The spectacle can be seen again from the UK in August 2026.

Did you take any photos? If so, you could share with The Shetland Times by emailing [email protected].

