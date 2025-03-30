Free inter-island ferry travel for young people is hoped to tackle child poverty

The Bressay ferry.

Young people will be able able to travel for free on the inter-island ferries from next month.

The Scottish government said the new scheme would apply to residents of Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles, who are aged under 22, from Tuesday,

They will be able to travel as foot passengers in their council area by showing their Young Scot or National Entitlement Car.

The plans were initially set out in the Islands Connectivity Plan last year and form a key commitment in the transport budget for 2025/26

The Scottish government it was part of a long-term strategy to ensure ferry services are “affordable and sustainable” for years to come.

It is also hoped to help tackle child poverty and grow the economy

by providing young people with free access to education.

Transport secretary Fiona Hyslop said it would improve access to education, employment, training, health and social activities and much more.

“I am pleased that from 1st April, this scheme will give them the same opportunities as free bus travel provides for many children and young people in mainland communities

“I also remain committed to extending free ferry travel to more young people on our islands in 2025-26.

“Eradicating child poverty is the single greatest priority of this government and we are committed to giving all of our children and young people the very best chance to succeed in life.”