Drivers’ feedback will steer direction of travel for electric buses

“The proof will be in the pudding” when it comes to making a decision on the future of electric buses.

That was the opinion of the SIC senior climate change officer Steven MacLean, who was discussing the a trial of the buses, with The Shetland Times today (Monday).

Mr MacLean said it would be important to get feedback from drivers as well as collecting data.

Councillors and media representatives had been invited on board the Sigma 8 electric bus, which is currently undergoing trials, to find out first-hand what the green vehicles were like.

Speaking to The Shetland Times after a trip to Scalloway, Mr MacLean said no decision had been made on the future of electrifying public transport in the isles but there was already lots of information to sift through.

Mr MacLean said the trial sought to collect data about the efficiency, range and challenging geographical conditions posed in Shetland.

“If we just wanted metrics, we could almost have taken the spec sheets and said ‘well, let’s account for Shetland weather and reduce that by a percentage’ but you need that qualitative data to go along with it,” he said.

He said the view of the bus drivers would be most important as they are the experts on how the service is delivered.

For a full report on the electric buses, pick up a copy of the next edition of The Shetland Times on Friday.

You can also get a copy of the paper sent directly to your online device by clicking HERE.