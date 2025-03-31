First turf is lifted for new £1.46m synthetic sports pitch 

At the Clickimin pitch today, pictured left to right, Aiden Mercer, Christie Moncrieff, Kealan Siegel, Adam Card, Leigh-Anne MacMillan, Jon Pulley (all Shetland RFC); councillor Davie Sandison, council sport and lesirue manager Neil Watt and Lena Christie and Inga Inkster (Shetland Girls and Women's FC). Photo: SIC

Construction of the new 3G synthetic pitch at the Clickimin is set to begin this week at a total cost of almost £1.5m.

The first turf was lifted today (Monday) and contractors have moved onto the site.

Work is set to take around four months and will see the grass rugby pitch replaced with a synthetic playing surface, including a “shockpad” base.

New fencing will also be installed as well as six 15 metre LED floodlights, designed to reduce light spill.

The new pitch is hoped to offer improved drainage, allowing year-round use for sport and recreation.

The longer playing season is expected to support the future growth of local football and rugby clubs for all ages.

Councillors agreed in December to fund £690,000 towards the project,Overall it is expected to cost £1.46m with the remainder coming from Scottish Football Association (£500,000), sportscotland (£200,000), Scottish Rugby Union (£50,000), Shetland Football (£10,000) and Shetland Rugby (£10,000).

The project is being led by the council’s sport and leisure service, which will manage future bookings and maintenance on the new pitch.

The SIC’s education and families committee chairman Davie Sandison said he was pleased to see get under way on the pitch, which he hopes will be an asset for the community for “many years to come”.

“This outdoor synthetic pitch will help to overcome the challenges of our frequently inclement weather, and extend the playing season in the darker months.

“People of all ages will be able to enjoy competition and recreation, keeping folk physically more active, more often, contributing to better health in our community.

“I look forward to seeing the new pitch open later this summer.”

The main contractor for the construction work is Allsports Construction and Maintenance Ltd, based in Glasgow, plus local subcontractors.

Sports groups were recently notified that construction would begin soon, with short-term arrangements made for rugby bookings to move to the Gilbertson Park until their playing season ends in April 2025.

Forbes Dunlop, Chief Executive of sportscotland, said: “The news that construction is about to start on the 3G pitch in Lerwick is most welcome.

“We know that sport and physical activity have an important role to play in bringing communities together and improving individuals’ wellbeing.

“Having this facility available for use during darker months and in poor weather is great news for the people of Lerwick and surrounding areas.

“Shetland Islands Council and everyone else involved in the project have demonstrated a real commitment to ensuring that more people will have an opportunity to become physically active and connected to their local community.”

The overall pitch will measure 122m x 78m, with a 5m safety runoff on all sides.

The football pitch will be 95m x 68m to allow moveable football goals to be sited in front of the fixed rugby posts.

The rugby pitch will be 100m x 68mThe rugby lines will be marked in white and football lines marked in yellow.

Organic infill material will be used on the new pitch, rather than rubber crumb used on many other 3G pitches elsewhere and which is being phased out across Europe by October 2031.

The grain material, made from the cob of sweetcorn, is biodegradable and sustainable, and has been chosen for a number of reasons, including its resistance to weathering and drainage properties.

It is produced by a French company and the new Clickimin pitch will be the first full sized pitch in Scotland to use the material.

To reduce the loss of the infill from the pitch a number of mitigating measures will be incorporated including the use of detox grids and boot brushes.

These will be located at each of the access points to the pitch, ensuring that the infill is retained as far as practicably possible.