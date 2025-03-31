Gilbert Bain extends visitor restrictions

The Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

NHS Shetland has extended visitor limits to the Gilbert Bain hospital amid a continued surge in respiratory illness.

Only “essential visits” will be allowed, the health board said in a statement this afternoon.

“Although this is a temporary measure,” the statement continues, “we anticipate the restrictions will be in place for at least the next few days.”

The hospital first began limiting visits this time last week, then issued an update continuing the restrictions on Thursday.

None of the three statements set an explicit deadline for when the limitations would be lifted.

NHS Shetland has asked that anyone hoping to visit loved ones at the hospital first call 01595 743000.