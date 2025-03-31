Tunnel options to be considered as transport project enters next phase

A Faroese tunnel

Five options for fixed links will be included in the next critical stage of a transport project.

The SIC confirmed today (Monday) that the inter-island connectivity programme would be moving forward following a series of recent public drop-in sessions attended by more than 100 people.

The next stage of the project is to set transport planning objectives and a long list of options for each island, focussed around the problems which have been identified by the community.

Tunnels will be considered for Bressay, Fetlar, Unst, Whalsay and Yell.

Options for ferries and harbour works will also be set out.

The council’s environment and transport chairwoman Moraig Lyall said: “I’d like to thank everyone who came along to the drop-in events, and those who participated in our earlier survey.

“We have now received an enormous amount of valuable information which will be vital in making progress in our work to improve our transport links in the future.

“I’m really grateful to our island communities for engaging with and contributing to this project, and look forward to that continuing in the next phase of this work.”

A strategic business case will be presented to councillors this summer when they will be asked which of the options should go forward for more detailed appraisal.

Further engagement with communities will take place during the development of the plans.

The material which was shared at the drop-in sessions is now available online at www.shetland.gov.uk/IITCShetland