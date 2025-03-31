News

Tunnel options to be considered as transport project enters next phase

March 31, 2025 0
Tunnel options to be considered as transport project enters next phase
A Faroese tunnel

Five options for fixed links will be included in the next critical stage of a transport project.

The SIC confirmed today (Monday) that the inter-island connectivity programme would be moving forward following a series of recent public drop-in sessions attended by more than 100 people.

The next stage of the project is to set transport planning objectives and a long list of options for each island, focussed around the problems which have been identified by the community.

Tunnels will be considered for Bressay, Fetlar, Unst, Whalsay and Yell.

Options for ferries and harbour works will also be set out. 

The council’s environment and transport chairwoman Moraig Lyall said: “I’d like to thank everyone who came along to the drop-in events, and those who participated in our earlier survey. 

“We have now received an enormous amount of valuable information which will be vital in making progress in our work to improve our transport links in the future. 

“I’m really grateful to our island communities for engaging with and contributing to this project, and look forward to that continuing in the next phase of this work.”

A strategic business case will be presented to  councillors this summer when they will be asked which of the options should go forward for more detailed appraisal.

Further engagement with communities will take place during the development of the plans.

The material which was shared at the drop-in sessions is now available online at www.shetland.gov.uk/IITCShetland

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.