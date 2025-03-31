News

‘We simply couldn’t have done this without their help’ – offenders repay community by refurbishing  outdoor centre 

March 31, 2025 0
‘We simply couldn’t have done this without their help’ – offenders repay community by refurbishing  outdoor centre 
Voxter House. Photo: SIC

An outdoor centre has undergone significant improvements thanks to offenders who carried out almost 500 hours of unpaid work through the community payback scheme.

Voxter House has benefitted from extensive refurbishments, including repairs to damaged walls and ceilings, painting of bedrooms and bunkbeds and other maintenance.

Outside, the team also repaired fences and gates as part of the 498 hours of unpaid work carried out over three years.

The work was undertaken by offenders who were spared jail to payback the community while undergoing supervision from criminal justice staff.

Voxter Centre Trust, a charity which looks after the building and surrounding land, near Brae, said the team’s help had been invaluable.

Theresa Moreland, of the trust, said: “Without the assistance of the community payback team, there would have been no way to afford such extensive repairs and updates. 

“Their hard work and dedication has made a huge difference to the overall appearance and condition of Voxter House. 

“We simply couldn’t have done this without their help”

Shetland Islands Council community payback officerJulie Halcrow said the project highlighted the positive impact of unpaid work.

“By offering support to charities, and other organisations and individuals, those involved in paying back to communities gain a valuable experience and see a benefit to the local community.”

Voxter Outdoor Centre was bequeathed to the people of Shetland by its last owner, Robbie Hughson. 

It spent most of its life as a church manse and glebe but is now run as a community asset for locals and visitors alike to use as a base for exploring the natural surroundings.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.