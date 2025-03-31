‘We simply couldn’t have done this without their help’ – offenders repay community by refurbishing  outdoor centre 

Voxter House. Photo: SIC

An outdoor centre has undergone significant improvements thanks to offenders who carried out almost 500 hours of unpaid work through the community payback scheme.

Voxter House has benefitted from extensive refurbishments, including repairs to damaged walls and ceilings, painting of bedrooms and bunkbeds and other maintenance.

Outside, the team also repaired fences and gates as part of the 498 hours of unpaid work carried out over three years.

The work was undertaken by offenders who were spared jail to payback the community while undergoing supervision from criminal justice staff.

Voxter Centre Trust, a charity which looks after the building and surrounding land, near Brae, said the team’s help had been invaluable.

Theresa Moreland, of the trust, said: “Without the assistance of the community payback team, there would have been no way to afford such extensive repairs and updates.

“Their hard work and dedication has made a huge difference to the overall appearance and condition of Voxter House.

“We simply couldn’t have done this without their help”

Shetland Islands Council community payback officerJulie Halcrow said the project highlighted the positive impact of unpaid work.

“By offering support to charities, and other organisations and individuals, those involved in paying back to communities gain a valuable experience and see a benefit to the local community.”

Voxter Outdoor Centre was bequeathed to the people of Shetland by its last owner, Robbie Hughson.

It spent most of its life as a church manse and glebe but is now run as a community asset for locals and visitors alike to use as a base for exploring the natural surroundings.