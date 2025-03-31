Wildlife photographer’s stunning book captures ‘magic of Shetland’ to scoop second place in awards 

A renowned naturalist has scooped second place in a competition celebrating wildlife and landscape photography in Scotland.

Brydon Thomason’s Wild Shetland Through the Seasons made it to the short-list of the Scottish Nature Photography Awards, which was based on public votes.

The book, which is published by The Shetland Times Ltd, had already won widespread praise from fellow naturalists and authors alike.

It narrowly missed out on being crowned Favourite Scottish Nature Photography Book Vote 2024, which was announced this week.

Charlotte Black, publications manager at The Shetland Times, said: “We were pleased to have Wild Shetland Through the Seasons shortlisted for the award.

“Brydon’s lifelong passion for his homeland radiates from the pages, and as one of Shetland’s leading naturalists, his aim was not only to capture the magic of Shetland but also to share his sense of belonging, pride of place and connection to our natural world, past and present.

“Along with his stunning wildlife and landscape photography, Brydon documents his experiences and memories; Wild Shetland is a culmination of his life work so far.

“We are pleased the book has won second place and hope that being included has helped to showcase our wonderful islands to a wider audience.”

Fans of the book include Shetland author Ann Cleeves, broadcaster Kate Humble.

It is available to buy at The Shetland Times Bookshop or online