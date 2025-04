Police are investigating a break-in at Aith Junior High School after an incident took place last month.

An appeal for information was launched today (Tuesday) by Police Scotland as isles officers continue to investigate.

The incident occurred between the 14th March and the 17th March.

In its social media post, Police Scotland said: “Please contact us with any information on 101 or via Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”