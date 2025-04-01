Clickimin Leisure Complex celebrates 40th anniversary

Photo: Clickimin Leisure Centre.

More than 20 million people have passed through the doors of leisure facilties in the isles as the Clickimin Leisure Centre as it celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Today (Tuesday) marks the 40 years since the recreation and sports complex was opened by olympian Tessa Sanderson.

At the weekend the Clickimin welcomed back the architect of the original building, Allan White, who was visiting all eight leisure facilities across Shetland that he was involved in designing.

In a social media post, the leisure centre said: “Many activities and events have taken place and we plan to share some of these with you over the course of the next 12 months as we celebrate our 40th year.”