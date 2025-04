Fire crews have managed to put out a housefire in Lerwick’s Cheyne Crescent.

Eight fire engines attended the scene, where five hoses were needed to control and extinguish the flames.

Although the fire is out, two fire engines remain at the scene.

A call was made at 1.40pm this afternoon (Tuesday) for fire crews to attend. At first two vehicles attended but more attended throughout the day as the crews continued to battle the fire.