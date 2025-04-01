‘Heartbreaking’ image of dead gannet entangled in fishing net wins award and sparks calls for change

Too Late by Ruaridh Mitchell won the environmental category of the Scottish Nature Photography Awards. Photo: Ruaridh Mitchell.

A photographer whose tragic image of a gannet fatally entangled in fishing gear won an award hopes it will “spark awareness and inspire change”.

Ruaridh Mitchell’s photograph titled Too Late was this week crowned winner in the environmental category of the Scottish Nature Photography Awards.

Having only started photography earlier that year, he said he never imagined his work would win an award so soon.

Usually based in Edinburgh, Mitchell had been visiting Shetland with his partner and cousin, a marine biologist, looking for orca when they decided to take the Shetland Seabird Tours boat trip out around Noss.

He said he witnessed the “devastating impact of human activity on wildlife”.

“A northern gannet, tragically entangled in discarded fishing rope, hung lifelessly from its nest – a nest itself woven with the very material that had caused its demise,” he added.

“It was a heartbreaking yet powerful moment, and capturing it from the moving boat was both challenging and emotional.

“Winning this award so early in my photography journey is an incredible honour, but more importantly, I hope Too Late sparks awareness and inspires change.

“Our seabirds are facing increasing threats, and I hope my image serves as a sobering reminder that we must act now to protect them – before it’s too late again.”

Mitchell said he “absolutely loved Shetland and can’t wait to come back again”.