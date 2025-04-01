Surgical procedures cancelled as pressure mounts at hospital

The Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

Surgical procedures have been cancelled at the Gilbert Bain Hospital as it continues to run at full capacity.

NHS Shetland issued the update update this evening (Tuesday) after weeks of delays and cancellations because the service has been overstretched to meet demand.

The health board said it made the “difficult decision” today and will cancel some surgeries and review the list for the rest of the week.

“We have reached a stage where we now need to consider what services we can and should continue at this time, so that the care we provide remains safe and we have staff in place to provide these services,” the statement said.

Emergency and urgent cancer treatment will still go ahead, according to the health board but it would contact each individual who is affected by cancellations.

Outpatient Services and other departments in the hospital are currently operating as usual, but opening times may change as its team tries to provide support to other departments in high demand.

Director of nursing and acute service professor Kathleen Carolan said she was “truly sorry” for the inconvenience caused by the disruption.

“Our priority remains the safety and wellbeing of all our patients and staff,” she said.

Prof Carolan added those with the “greatest clinical need” would be prioritised and NHS Shetland aimed to return to normal operations as quickly as possible.

The NHS Shetland statement also asked for those with cold or flu-like symptoms to refrain from visiting the hospital until they feel better. Likewise, people who have experienced vomiting or diarrhoea should wait until at least 48 hours after their symptoms have passed before visiting.