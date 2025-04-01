Seven suspected drug drivers caught in police crackdown

Police carrying out speed and vehicle checks during a previous visit. Photo: Police Scotland

Seven people have been charged and arrested in connection with drug driving.

Police said the arrests happened in Shetland, North Kessock, Inverness and Alness.

It was part of a weekend of activity focusing on road safety in the Highlands and Islands.

Over the course of the weekend, 156 vehicles were stopped in connection with road traffic offences.

A dozen drivers were detected speeding and issues with fixed penalty tickets.

Other offences included driving without a licence, no insurance, careless driving, no MOT, seatbelt and mobile phone offences and a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

Several notifications were also made to DVLA in relation to fitness to drive concerns.

Five people were arrested and charged in connection with drink driving in Fort William, Orkney, Barra, Inverness and Skye.

Chief superintendent Rob Shepherd said: “As we approach the summer months and improving weather, we see more people out and about using our roads.

”Road safety is the responsibility of every road user and so it goes without saying that it is the responsibility of every police officer and not just roads policing officers.

“I really cannot stress highly enough the need to drive responsibly and safely.

“Get it wrong and there may be no second chances.

“A split second of distraction, carelessness or even recklessness, can lead to a lifetime of tragedy, suffering and regret.

“Please enjoy your driving but do so in a sensible manner.”

