Knitting guild announced as wool week patrons

The Shetland Guild of Spinners, Knitters, Weavers and Dyers has been named as the official patron for Shetland Wool Week 2025.

An announcement was made by the Shetland Amenity Trust at a special launch event held in Shetland Museum and Archives this evening (Wednesday).

The prestigious accolade recognises the guild’s dedication to preserving and promoting Shetland’s rich

textile heritage. With over 70 members, it plays an important role in keeping traditional Shetland skills, techniques, and patterns alive while passing them on to future generations.

The keenly awaited hat pattern, which is synonymous with the launch of the patron was also released.

This year’s hat, the ‘Aal Ower Toorie’ has been designed by guild member, Rachel Hunter, and takes inspiration from a traditional vintage allover pattern from the 1930s – blending historical motifs with a contemporary aesthetic.

This year’s wool week will focus on the theme of ‘Shetland Ways’, exploring the variety of methods Shetlanders have used – and continue to use – in traditional maakin (knitting). The Guild’s appointment as

patron is a fitting tribute to this year’s theme, celebrating their invaluable contributions to Shetland’s textile heritage.

Guild chairwoman Elizabeth Williamson said she was “thrilled” about the news but had known for some time and found it difficult to keep the secret.

“The inspiration for the Aal Ower Toorie came from last autumn’s popular ‘Allover’ exhibition by Chris

Morphet at the Shetland Museum,” Ms Williamson said.

“The exhibition photographs clearly depicted the strong design and vibrant colours of vintage Fair Isle knitwear and this is what we wanted to achieved in our hat.”

She added that building on the allover theme, the guild replicated a 1930s pattern from its own publication A Shetlander’s Fair Isle Graph and this was the “basis for our toorie”.

The Aal Ower Toorie is available in three distinctive colourways using local yarn from Jamieson’s of Shetland, Jamieson and Smith and Uradale Yarns.

The Jamieson’s and J&S versions feature eight shades emulating vintage and kaleyard colours respectively. A slightly simplified version using five natural shades from Uradale Yarns is also available.

Later in the year, the Guild plan to release a second pattern designed to use up any remaining yarn, ensuring that nothing goes to waste.