One hundred days until island games begin

Jodie Brown's standing stones medal design for the Orkney island games.

Today marks just 100 days to go until the Orkney 2025 island games begins.

To commemorate the special milestone, the medals that will be presented to each winning athlete have been revealed.

The medals have been sponsored by Orkney jewellery designer Sheila Fleet.

In 2023 Creative Orkney and Orkney 2025 jointly launched a competition for the design of the medals and ribbon.

A standing stones medal design by Kirkwall artist Jodie Brown was chosen as the winner, and she has the honour of seeing her sketch brought to life and feature on all 1,272 medals that will be presented at the games.

The ribbon design was won by Olivia Yorston, whose striking concept represents the flag colours of Orkney and features all official island games logos.

Orkney is gearing up to host around 2,000 athletes from 24 island groups across the globe to compete in 12 sports: archery, athletics, badminton, bowls, cycling, football, golf, gymnastics, sailing, squash, swimming and triathlon.

Scottish business minister Richard Lochhead said: “With just 100 days to go until the Orkney island games, excitement and momentum is well and truly building.

“This is a phenomenal opportunity to drive new economic and social opportunities and create a legacy for the people and businesses of Orkney and beyond.

The games kick off with an opening ceremony and athletes’ parade in Kirkwall on Saturday 12th July, and will be hosted by Lorraine Kelly.

Some of the highlights throughout the week include the triathlon in Stromness, cycling road races through the West Mainland and the half marathon in Kirkwall.