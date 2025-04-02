Police investigate reports of naked man at Clickimin

The Clickimin Leisure Complex.

Police officers are investigating reports of a man exposing himself in a public area of the Clickimin Leisure Centre.

The alleged incident took place last week on Thursday 27th March around 7.20pm.

Isles chief inspector Chris Sewell told The Shetland Times he was unable to go into details but “enquiries were ongoing”.

Shetland Recreational Trust refused to comment on the incident however, it is understood all of its relevant protocols were followed and details reported to the authorities.