Family ‘blown away’ by kindness after losing their home to devastating fire

Kerry and Ellie Dedman and their dog Otis.

A mother and daughter who lost their home following a fire have been “blown away” by the kindness of the community.

Kerry Dedman and Ellie Day’s house was destroyed following a blaze at their neighbour’s property in Cheyne Crescent, Lerwick, on Tuesday.

Kerry said all of their belongings had been smoke and water damaged and the ceilings and walls of their house had to be taken down.

After 16 years in the property, Kerry said she was “heartbroken” by what happened.

But thanks to the generous community, thousands have already been raised on gofundme to help rebuild their lives.

“It was very unexpected and we are truly blown away by everyone’s kindness,” she said.

“We will be eternally grateful to each and everyone of them.”

Neighbour Neil Tindall, whose home was also destroyed in the fire, said he had his wife Jolene were thinking of them.

“As a family we want to help them as well in any way we can,” he said.

“We truly don’t know what to say but two families lives have been altered drastically after the events of Tuesday.”

To donate to the Dedmans visit gofundme.