Family ‘humbled’ after community raises over £13k following devastating house fire 

The Tindall family.

A heartbroken family who lost their home and beloved pets in a devastating fire have been “humbled” by the community’s generosity after more than £13,000 was raised in just a few hours.

The Tindalls’ home in Cheyne Crescent, Lerwick, was destroyed in a blaze on Tuesday despite the best efforts of firefighters who battled valiantly for almost five hours to extinguish the flames.

While no people were seriously injured, the family’s pets could not be saved.

A neighbouring property has also been destroyed by water and smoke.

The Shetland community quickly rallied behind the Tindalls with offers of support and financial help, including an online fundraiser, which has already raised a five-figure sum.

Organised by Envi Hair Studio, where the mother of the family, Jolene, works, the JustGiving page has been inundated with donations and messages of condolence.

Jolene’s husband, Neil, said they were “incredibly grateful and humbled by the support, love and generosity of this community”.

“It’s been heartbreaking,” he said.

“But with thanks to so many people, all our friends, family and more than we can mention, the Shetland Islands Council for finding a house for us quickly with as little fuss as possible, from the business such as Boots and Tasty Hong Kong, George Robertson’s and more for what they’ve done or offered to do, we will slowly build ourselves up again,” he said.

“We really are hugely grateful for how quickly everyone has rallied around for us.

“What we lost is replaceable, we lost some of our non-human family but we have each other.

“We really don’t know what to say, in such a short while of the JustGiving page going live, we were absolutely shellshocked at how much has been donated.”

“Thank you everyone.”

Neil also highlighted the fact the family next door had been affected.

“We want to help them as well in any way we can,” he said.

Staff at Envi said Neil and Jolene and their children Eddie and Ollie had been left “devastated” by the fire and they wanted to start the page to help them get started again and build a new home.

“The family are overwhelmed and very thankful for everyone’s love and support and everyone who knows them knows how kind, generous and hardworking they are,” they said on JustGiving.

“They would do anything for anyone and are always the first to offer a helping hand.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s Shetland group commander Matt Mason praised his volunteer firefighters for their efforts.

He also paid tribute to the “community spirt” shown by all those who had offered support to the family.

“Our thoughts are with the families who have been affected by this devastating fire,” he said.

At the height of the blaze, eight fire engines, including specialist resources worked to extinguish the flames.

One person was treated at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

