First cruise ship arrives at Lerwick

Viking Ocean Cruises is a regular visitor to Lerwick, with over 20 calls planned this season.

The 2025 cruise season is under way, with the arrival of Viking Vela – the first of 145 vessels expected by late October.

On a maiden visit, the 228-metre, 47,800 gross tonnes Viking Vela anchored in Lerwick’s inner harbour today [Friday] with more than 980 passengers from countries including the USA, Canada, UK, Australia and Ireland on board.

She is due to return on Tuesday 8th April – and a further seven times throughout the busy 2025 cruise season.

Viking Ocean Cruises is Lerwick’s top cruise line visitor, with its vessels scheduled to call 21 times during the season.

Viking Vela is one of eight maiden visits booked for Lerwick this year.

Melanie Henderson of Lerwick Port Authority said: “We are all looking forward to another very busy season, representing another great selection of cruise lines and ships visiting over seven months, reflecting Shetland’s continuing popularity as a leading Scottish destination across the industry and making an important contribution to the local economy.

“The service sector is geared up to provide its world-renowned Shetland hospitality.”

Meanwhile, MSC Virtuosa, which last year became the largest cruise ship call at Lerwick, weighing in at 181,541 gross tonnes,will return twice in June, adding to over 6.7million gross tonnes of expected

vessels in 2025.