In this week’s Shetland Times

April 4, 2025
  • EXCLUSIVE: Strike action looms at SIC as mental health crisis bites.
  • Operations cancelled as hospital emergency escalates.
  • FEATURE: All the latest agricultural news in Landwise.
  • Tindall family “humbled” by support after Cheyne Crescent fire.
  • Knitting guild announced as Shetland Wool Week patrons.
  • Clickimin pitch development begins as venue marks 40th year.
  • Latest on the electric bus trials.
  • SPORT: Highland Fuels Cup finalists decided.
