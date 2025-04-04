In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 4th April) edition of The Shetland Times:
- EXCLUSIVE: Strike action looms at SIC as mental health crisis bites.
- Operations cancelled as hospital emergency escalates.
- FEATURE: All the latest agricultural news in Landwise.
- Tindall family “humbled” by support after Cheyne Crescent fire.
- Knitting guild announced as Shetland Wool Week patrons.
- Clickimin pitch development begins as venue marks 40th year.
- Latest on the electric bus trials.
- SPORT: Highland Fuels Cup finalists decided.