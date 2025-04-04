New tourist centre owners ‘delighted’ after sale finally goes through

The tourist centre in Lerwick. Photo: Jim Mullay.

The new owners of the tourist centre have finally taken ownership of the building – more than a year after its closure was first announced.

Netta Simpson and Elaine Nicolson bought the Market Cross building from Shetland Islands Council for £251,000.

Ms Simpson said: “We are delighted to have got there at last.”

The pair plan to run it in a similar fashion as the old VisitScotland enterprise – but with a greater focus on Shetland produce and crafts.

Shetland Tourism Association chairwoman Amanda Hawick has welcomed the news.

“A huge congratulations to the new owners,” she said.

“This is going to be a massive asset to the street and tourism on the island.”

VisitScotland announced it would closing all of its iCentres in March 2024.

It was met with considerable opposition in Shetland, with thousands signing a petition seeking to save it.

Shetland Islands Council announced last summer that it would be inviting bids from potential buyers or tenants, with an asking price of £200,000 to purchase or £20,000 a year to lease.

The iCentre closed for the final time in November.

A full report on the new venture will be published in next week’s edition of the paper.