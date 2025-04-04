POLL: Has work-related stress worsened for you? 

News

April 4, 2025 0
Stressed at work. Image by Tung Lam from Pixabay.

Work-related stress is reported to have become so severe for council staff that a dozen mental health first aiders have been appointed to help struggling colleagues.

Unison Shetland, which introduced the scheme, said the ongoing recruitment criss meant staff were being asked to do “a lot more with much less”.

A Freedom of Information response to The Shetland Times has also revealed that council staff took almost 55,000 sick days last year – up 44 per cent since 2020.

And almost a third of these were related to mental health. 

The recruitment challenges have been well documented by the SIC – but many other sectors have also been affected.

And with tax hikes announced by the UK government, small business employers are struggling too.

How has it affected you? Do you think work-place stress has worsened in recent years? Take part in our poll and let us know.

