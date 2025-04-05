New tourist centre owners appeal for funds

The tourist centre in Lerwick. Photo: Jim Mullay.

The Shetland Tourism Association (STA) has put out a fundraising call to help plug the “significant gap in our community” left when the tourist centre closed last year.

Netta Simpson and Elaine Nicolson took ownership of the centre yesterday (Friday).

“They have already purchased the building and are committed to revamping it into a welcoming tourist office that will benefit everyone,” STA wrote on a fundraising page shortly after the announcement.

“However, they need our help to make this vision a reality.”

The fundraiser aims to raise £4,000. Donors had volunteered almost a quarter of that by noon today (Saturday).

“Every penny donated to this fundraiser will go directly to the redevelopment and reopening of the tourist office — the STA intends to develop the location into a self-sustaining tourist information cntre that can secure the future of the Shetland tourism industry for many years to come.”