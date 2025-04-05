Sumburgh lighthouse re-opens for 2025

The Sumburgh Head lighthouse and visitor centre opened today (Saturday).

With an almighty toot, Sumburgh’s foghorn announced the re-opening of the lighthouse and visitor centre this afternoon (Saturday).

“You could feel it in your ribcage,” said Jane Outram, a member of the centre’s visitor engagement team. “I’m surprised they couldn’t hear it in Lerwick.”

The current foghorn — bright red and installed in 1906 to warn wayward fishermen off the rocks — now sounds twice a year to mark the opening and closing of the Sumburgh head visitor centre.

“What’s great about it is a lot of the sensations come back again every time,” said Ms Outram, now in her tenth year working at the centre.

“It made me jump,” said Evie Herrington, a UHI research assistant and first-time foghorn onlooker. “But it was great to see.”

Today the foghorn was powered by Brian Jonson, a retained lightkeeper with the Northern Lighthouse board.

Less reliable than the foghorn, however, is the sunshine.

“It’s been a great day,” said Ms Outram. “The weather behaved.”

The visitor centre is now open from 10am to 5pm everyday outside Tuesdays and Wednesdays.