Shetland Arts appeals for new trustees

Shetland Arts — the charity behind Mareel, the Garrison theatre and Bonhoga gallery — is searching for its newest volunteer trustees “to help shape our future”.

Applicants need no previous board experience, just an enthusiasm for the arts and Shetland’s creative landscape.

Trustees meet six times annually and serve three-year terms. The charity said it is particularly keen “to welcome young trustees who can bring fresh perspectives, skills and experiences to the board”.

Successful applicants will join a board facing a mixed outlook, particularly at Mareel — a flag-ship venue recognised by international awards almost as often as it is harangued for workplace culture and staffing issues.

Those interested in applying to be a volunteer trustee should email Shetland Art’s chief executive Graeme Howell at [email protected].