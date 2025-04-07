Carmichael to lead debate on ‘radio teleswitch-off’ as deadline nears and fears escalate

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael.

Alistair Carmichael has accused Ofgem of being ‘asleep at the wheel” over controversial changes to electricity meters.

The Orkney and Shetland MP was speaking ahead of a parliamentary debate, which he will lead, on the government’s preparations for the radio teleswitch service (RTS) switch-off in Scotland.

On 30th June, the long wave radio signal used to switch traditional electricity meters between peak and off-peak rates will shutdown – posing huge uncertainty for those affected.

While some households have switched to smart meters, Mr Carmichael said tens of thousands remained at risk and had been unable to get replacements arranged – many of these in the isles.

Ofgem has stressed that no household will be left without electricity as a result – but there is huge uncertainty as to what it could mean for bills.

Ahead of tomorrow’s debate, Mr Carmichael said: ”People across the isles have been increasingly concerned about the upcoming RTS shutdown.

The answers we have been getting from ministers, energy companies and Ofgem simply have not been good enough, whether that is on signal issues, fair tariff replacements or any number of other issues.

With less than three months to go this debate could not be more urgent.

“For years energy companies and Ofgem were asleep at the wheel when it came to the RTS shutdown.

“At the current rate of replacement there will still be tens of thousands of RTS meters across the country when the switch off happens in June, and a disproportionate number of these are likely to be in the isles.

“Islanders deserve some confidence that these issues will be sorted and that we will get fair energy tariffs on replacement meters.

“The clock is ticking and we are not getting the information we need – the minister had better come prepared with answers.”