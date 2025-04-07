Hydrogen project progresses to shortlist

News

April 7, 2025 0
The project is separate to the Scatsta airport project.

Plans for a hydrogen production facility have taken a major step forward after making the shortlist of a UK government scheme. 

Statkraft’s project for an as yet undisclosed location in Shetland Mainland is among 27 across the Scotland, England and Wales to have progressed in the Hydrogen Allocation Round 2

The Norwegian energy giant has also been in discussions with Shetland Islands Council about a potential hydrogen facility at Scatsta airport in the North Mainland.

However, the company has stressed this is a separate project.

Statkraft’s hydrogen project manager Brie Foster said: “We’re pleased to have been shortlisted for the second Hydrogen Allocation Round by the UK government for our project in the Mainland.

“This is a very positive sign of the government’s commitment to the green hydrogen and derivatives sector.

“We’re working to progress our plans for the scheme and look forward to sharing more details in due course.”

The government said it was looking forward to working with industry to deliver its vision for a “thriving low carbon hydrogen economy in the UK”.

