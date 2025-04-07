School and cars vandalised in Lerwick

Vandals damaged several cars and a school in Lerwick, police said.

Officers received “multiple report” of damaged vehicles yesterday (Sunday).

“We also received a report of vandalism at a school in the Lerwick area,” Police Scotland said in a statement.

The SIC subsequently confirmed a glass pane in a door at Sound school was smashed overnight.

Investigations are reported to be ongoing.

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101.