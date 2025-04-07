News

School and cars vandalised in Lerwick

April 7, 2025 0
School and cars vandalised in Lerwick

Vandals damaged several cars and a school in Lerwick, police said.

Officers received “multiple report” of damaged vehicles yesterday (Sunday).

“We also received a report of vandalism at a school in the Lerwick area,” Police Scotland said in a statement.

The SIC subsequently confirmed a glass pane in a door at Sound school was smashed overnight. 

Investigations are reported to be ongoing.

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.