School and cars vandalised in Lerwick
Vandals damaged several cars and a school in Lerwick, police said.
Officers received “multiple report” of damaged vehicles yesterday (Sunday).
“We also received a report of vandalism at a school in the Lerwick area,” Police Scotland said in a statement.
The SIC subsequently confirmed a glass pane in a door at Sound school was smashed overnight.
Investigations are reported to be ongoing.
Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment