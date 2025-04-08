Brae High School pupils present showcase in Aberdeen

Brae High School pupils with their teachers Kristen Couper and Lauren Manson. Photo: Powering Futures.

Seven Brae High School pupils presented final showcase of the Powering Futures Challenge Programme in Aberdeen, thanks to support from SSEN Transmission.

Last week’s presentation allowed fifth and sixth year pupils to step out of the classroom, unlock hidden talent and build the skills that employers look for.

The children spent the last 30 weeks working in two teams as part of the Powering Futures Challenge programme – a national initiative which enables students to work on practical projects, develop key skills, and earn a SCQF Level 6 qualification, equivalent to a higher.

Brae High School teacher Kirsten Couper said the project was “transformational” and was unlike anything else that had been taught at the school.

“In working towards this qualification, we’ve observed students grow their confidence, work well in teams, and think differently about careers they hadn’t considered previously,” Ms Couper said.

Powering Futures is a Scottish-based organisation that exists to uncover hidden talent in young people and help them take confident steps toward future-ready jobs and careers where they can thrive.

By 2030 it aims to help 100,000 young people in Scotland with programmes spanning schools, workplaces, and digital platforms.

The presentations took place in the Granite City and were pitched to a judging panel of industry leaders from organisations including Powering Futures, Energy Transition Zone, PwC and BrewDog, along with Aberdeen Donside MSP Jackie Dunbar.

Brae High School has been involved in the Challenge programme since August 2024, with sponsorship – provided by SSEN Transmission – allowing the bairns to travel to make the presentations.

Powering Futures co-founder Jennifer Tempany said the organisation was “thrilled” to welcome the pupils from Brae High.

“The innovation and insight from these young people was inspiring, and a real reminder of the talent we have across Scotland,” Ms Tempany said.

“Thanks to the support from SSEN Transmission, these pupils had the opportunity to explore their potential, build essential skills, and connect with future employers. That’s what Powering Futures is all about — helping young people find the path that’s right for them, and helping businesses discover the talent they need.”

In the isles, SSEN Transmission delivered the subsea Shetland HVDC link to the rest of the GB grid, which was energised last August.