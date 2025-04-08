Charitable trust funds made available to protect historic buildings

One-off grants are being made available to protect historic buildings, the Shetland Charitable Trust (SCT) has announced.

It comes three years after the sale of Belmont House in Unst, with the proceeds funding the support.

The scheme is open to charities, trusts and not-for-profit community and voluntary groups only.

SCT was given the proceeds after the sale by the The Belmont Trust which saved and restored the derelict Georgian mansion, built in 1775, to its original form.

The Belmont Trust stipulated the funds be used to support similar restoration projects on important examples of historic Shetland buildings.

The Belmont Built Heritage Grant scheme will only be available while its funds of around £200,000 last.

It offers up to 90 per cent of the capital cost of improving assets.

Any buildings or structures supported by the grant scheme will need to be accessible, relevant, sustainable and valued.

The emphasis will be on assisting examples of built heritage which are in poor condition or at risk of loss or decline.

The aim is to increase people’s connection with their local heritage and possibly to support innovative ways of managing the buildings to keep them going.



The scheme is open to bids until 27th June with any awards paid out after October.

Full details and application forms are available from the SCT website, by email from [email protected] or telephone 01595 744 994.