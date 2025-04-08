Loganair bookings and check-in affected by ‘network wide system issue’ 

A Loganair plane landing at Sumburgh.

Air travellers have been advised a “network wide system issue” is affecting Loganair bookings and check-ins.

The airline reported this issue this morning (Tuesday).

“This issue is impacting the ability to make and manage bookings across our website, app and contact centre, and is also impacting check-in procedures,” it said.

“Passengers are being checked-in manually across all Loganair airports.”

Loganair has advised passengers to attend the airport as normal but allow extra time to check-in and drop off luggage.

“Our check-in desks will remain open all day, for all flights,” the airline said.

Customers who have already checked-in online and have their boarding cards are asked to go straight through security to the gate as normal.

People who have not checked-in or have baggage to check-in, are asked to ensure they bring proof of booking – electronic or printed – to the check-in desk.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding, while we work to resolve this issue,” the airline added.