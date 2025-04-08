News

Loganair bookings and check-in affected by ‘network wide system issue’ 

April 8, 2025 0
Loganair bookings and check-in affected by ‘network wide system issue’ 
A Loganair plane landing at Sumburgh.

Air travellers have been advised a “network wide system issue” is affecting Loganair bookings and check-ins.

The airline reported this issue this morning (Tuesday).

“This issue is impacting the ability to make and manage bookings across our website, app and contact centre, and is also impacting check-in procedures,” it said. 

“Passengers are being checked-in manually across all Loganair airports.”

Loganair has advised passengers to attend the airport as normal but allow extra time to check-in and drop off luggage.

“Our check-in desks will remain open all day, for all flights,” the airline said.

Customers who have already checked-in online and have their boarding cards are asked to go straight through security to the gate as normal.

People who have not checked-in or have baggage to check-in, are asked to ensure they bring proof of booking  – electronic or printed – to the check-in desk.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding, while we work to resolve this issue,” the airline added.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.