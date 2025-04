Veensgarth roundabout will undergo essential resurfacing work. Photo: Google.

A roundabout will be closed to traffic for three days during essential resurfacing work.

Shetland Islands Council said the closure in Veensgarth would run from Monday, 14th April.

“During that time, there will be no through road and essential access only,” the council said.

“Residents from Vallafield and south of the roundabout will be required to divert through the Tingwall valley.”